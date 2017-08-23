Overview

Dr. Maryam Ardalan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Azerbaijan Medical University and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Ardalan works at Women Elite Care in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.