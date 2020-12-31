Dr. Fakhrai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryam Fakhrai, MD
Overview of Dr. Maryam Fakhrai, MD
Dr. Maryam Fakhrai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia.
Dr. Fakhrai works at
Dr. Fakhrai's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente San Juan Capistrano Office Bld9961 Sierra Ave, Fontana, CA 92335 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fakhrai was the best doctor I've ever worked with. I'm very sad she left the Upland and Rancho office. I have no more reason to go back and will be looking for a new doctors office she was the only reason I tollerated the rest of the office staff.
About Dr. Maryam Fakhrai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1023413903
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fakhrai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fakhrai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakhrai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakhrai.
