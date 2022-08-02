See All Hospitalists in Lower Gwynedd, PA
Dr. Maryam Farooq, MD

Hospital Medicine
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maryam Farooq, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Lower Gwynedd, PA. 

Dr. Farooq works at Springhouse Internal Medicine in Lower Gwynedd, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Locations

  1. 1
    Springhouse Internal Medicine
    605 N Bethlehem Pike, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 02, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Farooq was great. She is a very caring physician. Throughout my visit with her, she had a smile on her face and, even though I was nervous going in, her positive attitude and big heart made me feel comfortable.
    — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Maryam Farooq, MD

    • Hospital Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1023490448
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
• Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maryam Farooq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farooq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farooq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farooq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farooq works at Springhouse Internal Medicine in Lower Gwynedd, PA. View the full address on Dr. Farooq’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farooq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farooq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

