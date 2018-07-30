Dr. Maryam Gondal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gondal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryam Gondal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maryam Gondal, MD
Dr. Maryam Gondal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Conway, SC. They graduated from Aga Khan University Medical College and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Conway Medical Center.
Dr. Gondal works at
Dr. Gondal's Office Locations
Coastal Kidney Center834 FARRAR DR, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 944-6079
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Conway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am new to the area and was unsure of where to even begin when I went to the hospital with what I thought was possibly a kidney stone and found out I had a whole new sort of problems. I knew no one, no facility, or no doctor. I had to follow up care with Dr. Gondal in Myrtle Beach. Her staff and her herself were very thorough and professional. I was very uneasy (and scared) but quickly felt welcomed and at ease in the office with everything being explained to me.
About Dr. Maryam Gondal, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1003163593
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Aga Khan University Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Gondal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gondal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gondal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gondal works at
Dr. Gondal has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gondal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gondal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gondal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gondal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gondal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.