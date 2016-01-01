Dr. Maryam Hazeghazam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazeghazam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryam Hazeghazam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Hazeghazam works at
Dr. Hazeghazam's Office Locations
Valleywise Health Medical Center2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (480) 917-9301MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Jesse Brown Va Medical Center820 S Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (847) 570-2540
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2540
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Maryam Hazeghazam, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1245524404
Education & Certifications
- MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Psychiatry
