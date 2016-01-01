Overview of Dr. Maryam Hazeghazam, MD

Dr. Maryam Hazeghazam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Hazeghazam works at Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chicago, IL and Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.