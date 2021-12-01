Dr. Liaqat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryam Liaqat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maryam Liaqat, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Liaqat works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Monica Dermatology Services2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 510, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 917-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liaqat?
Dr. Liaqat was incredibly thorough in my appointment. I explained my issues and she listened to my medical history and helped me take steps towards actually identifying the skin issues I was facing. I sincerely appreciated her advice and guidance, because it was the first time I had actually seen results.
About Dr. Maryam Liaqat, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1861811630
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liaqat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liaqat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liaqat works at
Dr. Liaqat has seen patients for Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liaqat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Liaqat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liaqat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liaqat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liaqat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.