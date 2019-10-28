Overview of Dr. Maryam Lustberg, MD

Dr. Maryam Lustberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Lustberg works at James Comprehensive Breast Center in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Osteopenia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.