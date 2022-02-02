Overview of Dr. Maryam Mortezaiefard, DO

Dr. Maryam Mortezaiefard, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Mortezaiefard works at ABM Medical Clinic, Inc in Woodland Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.