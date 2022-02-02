Dr. Maryam Mortezaiefard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mortezaiefard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryam Mortezaiefard, DO
Overview of Dr. Maryam Mortezaiefard, DO
Dr. Maryam Mortezaiefard, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Mortezaiefard works at
Dr. Mortezaiefard's Office Locations
Abm Medical Clinic Inc21133 Costanso St, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Directions (818) 791-0284
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr. and her team were so warm and welcoming! I haven’t seen a doctor in years and was very nervous, but they went above and beyond to make me feel at ease. I also learned so much from the Dr. and I am looking forward to my next visit. Thank you!
About Dr. Maryam Mortezaiefard, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1285653196
Education & Certifications
- KAISER PERMANENTE MEDICAL CENTER
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mortezaiefard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mortezaiefard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mortezaiefard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mortezaiefard works at
Dr. Mortezaiefard speaks Persian, Persian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mortezaiefard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortezaiefard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mortezaiefard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mortezaiefard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.