Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazemzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh, MD
Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Nazemzadeh works at
Dr. Nazemzadeh's Office Locations
-
1
Rostami Oculo-Facial Plastic Consultants1860 Town Center Dr Ste 250, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 203-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nazemzadeh?
I've been to see Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh several times now. She is by FAR the best doctor I've ever been to for facial aesthetics. I've had several types of injections from her, and I'll never go anywhere else. Also the staff is amazing. They really try to work with your schedule. This office also uses a miraculous numbing cream that I'd never even been offered at other clinics. I highly recommend Dr Nazemzadeh!
About Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1972738508
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia|Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System|University Of Pennsylvania
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazemzadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazemzadeh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazemzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazemzadeh works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazemzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazemzadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazemzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazemzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.