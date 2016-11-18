See All Ophthalmologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh, MD

Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Nazemzadeh works at Rostami Oculo-Facial Plastic Consultants in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nazemzadeh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rostami Oculo-Facial Plastic Consultants
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste 250, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 203-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2016
    I've been to see Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh several times now. She is by FAR the best doctor I've ever been to for facial aesthetics. I've had several types of injections from her, and I'll never go anywhere else. Also the staff is amazing. They really try to work with your schedule. This office also uses a miraculous numbing cream that I'd never even been offered at other clinics. I highly recommend Dr Nazemzadeh!
    Sheree Wolfe in Nokesville, Va — Nov 18, 2016
    About Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972738508
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia|Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System|University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • MedStar Washington Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
