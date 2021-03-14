Dr. Maryam Rivaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryam Rivaz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Rivaz's Office Locations
Palm Medical Group9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 696-7256Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal Endocrinologist. I’ve been dealing with hyperthyroidism for over 10 years and never met an Endo who treated me as well as she does. She listens to all my concerns and explains everything very well. She is very knowledgeable in her field and I trust her 100%
About Dr. Maryam Rivaz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
