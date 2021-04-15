Dr. Maryam Saifi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saifi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryam Saifi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maryam Saifi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Saifi works at
Locations
Allergy and Immunology of Dallas10 Medical Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (972) 661-9187Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saifi is incredible. She is wonderfully relatable, intelligent, and lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that spends time listening and discussing your health and treatment at length. My medical conditions are very complicated, and I feel extremely confident in her care. Searching for doctors these days can be arduous, so like you, I heavily rely on these reviews. If you are looking for a physician specializing in allergy & immunology, I highly recommend becoming her patient.
About Dr. Maryam Saifi, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1821157942
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Southern Methodist University
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saifi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saifi works at
Dr. Saifi has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saifi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saifi speaks Persian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saifi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saifi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saifi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saifi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.