Overview

Dr. Maryam Shambayati, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Shambayati works at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Norman, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.