Dr. Maryam Shambayati, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maryam Shambayati, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-7060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
INTEGRIS Family Care Norman700 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 364-0555Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
INTEGRIS Pediatric Specialties3330 NW 56th St Ste 500, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-7060
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I can not say enough nice things about Dr. Shambayati and her staff. She really listened to our concerns and was able to get to the crux of our GI issues.
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1235486416
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
