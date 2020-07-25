See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Maryam Shambayati, DO

Pediatric Gastroenterology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maryam Shambayati, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Shambayati works at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Norman, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center
    3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 713-7060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    INTEGRIS Family Care Norman
    700 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 364-0555
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    INTEGRIS Pediatric Specialties
    3330 NW 56th St Ste 500, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 713-7060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Constipation
Ultrasound, Endoanal
pH Probe
Constipation
Ultrasound, Endoanal
pH Probe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 25, 2020
    I can not say enough nice things about Dr. Shambayati and her staff. She really listened to our concerns and was able to get to the crux of our GI issues.
    Airy Katz — Jul 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Maryam Shambayati, DO
    About Dr. Maryam Shambayati, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235486416
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maryam Shambayati, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shambayati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shambayati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shambayati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shambayati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shambayati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shambayati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shambayati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

