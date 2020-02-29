Overview

Dr. Maryam Tarsa, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Tarsa works at UC San Diego Medical Center in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breech Position, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.