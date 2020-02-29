Dr. Maryam Tarsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryam Tarsa, MD
Dr. Maryam Tarsa, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Tarsa works at
UC San Diego Medical Center9444 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I came to Dr Tarsa at 24 weeks pregnant with a high-risk pregnancy after my former OB had completely terrified me. Dr Tarsa was so knowledgeable and reassuring and made me feel like I was in the absolute best hands. I saw her weekly and have only good things to say about her. She was kind and smart and made sure my baby was born healthy. I cannot recommend her enough!
About Dr. Maryam Tarsa, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1295768638
- UCSD Healthcare
- UCSD Healthcare
- UCSD Healthcare
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Tarsa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarsa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tarsa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tarsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarsa has seen patients for Breech Position, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tarsa speaks Persian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarsa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarsa.
