Dr. Maryam Tonekaboni, MD

Family Medicine
4.9 (118)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maryam Tonekaboni, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Tonekaboni works at Office in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    18350 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • LACare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 04, 2021
    She is compassionate and is extremely knowledgeable. She goes above and beyond to make sure I stay healthy. I am happy to have her as my family Doctor.
    About Dr. Maryam Tonekaboni, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851663744
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • White Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maryam Tonekaboni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tonekaboni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tonekaboni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tonekaboni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonekaboni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonekaboni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonekaboni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonekaboni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

