Overview

Dr. Maryam Yazdanshenas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Yazdanshenas works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Rancho Mission Viejo in Rancho Mission Viejo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.