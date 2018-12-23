Overview

Dr. Maryam Zamanian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Zamanian works at Endocrinology and Diabetes Specialist in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Graves' Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.