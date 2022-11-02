Dr. Maryam Zand, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryam Zand, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maryam Zand, DO
Dr. Maryam Zand, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital.
Dr. Zand works at
Dr. Zand's Office Locations
-
1
Desert Valley Hospital16850 Bear Valley Rd, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 241-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zand?
The staff is very friendly and welcoming. One lady seems to be demanding and i feel she needs to relax and let the staff do their job. Dr. Zand Is quick and always answers questions.
About Dr. Maryam Zand, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1285746370
Education & Certifications
- Catheterization Med Center Of Brooklyn And Queens
- Downey Regional Medical Center
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zand works at
Dr. Zand has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zand speaks Persian.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Zand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.