Dr. Philips accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maryan Philips, DO
Overview of Dr. Maryan Philips, DO
Dr. Maryan Philips, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Dr. Philips works at
Dr. Philips' Office Locations
-
1
Coy Garbarino and Wasserstein Mds405 Northfield Ave Ste LL2, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-4442
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Philips?
About Dr. Maryan Philips, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1265894703
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Philips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philips works at
Dr. Philips has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.