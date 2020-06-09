See All Pediatricians in Fort Lee, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Maryann Colenda, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maryann Colenda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. 

Dr. Colenda works at ALLERGY ALLIANCE GROUP in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Alliance Group LLC
    811 Abbott Blvd, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 224-2256

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 09, 2020
    Dr Colenda I had to see for an allergy attack during the pandemic. I was miserable and Most doctors had no appointments or were not seeing patients during the shutdown. Dr Colenda had a virtual appointment with me and I was sleeping well by that evening. Dr Colenda I highly recommend.
    Trisha — Jun 09, 2020
    About Dr. Maryann Colenda, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1629006143
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Colum-Presby Med Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maryann Colenda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colenda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colenda works at ALLERGY ALLIANCE GROUP in Fort Lee, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Colenda’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Colenda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colenda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colenda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colenda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

