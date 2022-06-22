Dr. Maryann Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryann Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maryann Lee, MD
Dr. Maryann Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates of Long1200 South Ave Ste 307, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 698-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee was referred to me by a friend in the medical field. She was very professional and thorough, and spent a long time with me answering all my questions and concerns. After my visit Dr Lee made a follow-up call to me to discuss the results of tests she had ordered, and again, answered all my concerns thoroughly and patiently. I will definitely see her again, and will also recommend her highly.
About Dr. Maryann Lee, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1376755710
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Polymyositis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
