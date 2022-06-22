Overview of Dr. Maryann Lee, MD

Dr. Maryann Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Staten Island Arthritis and Rheumatology in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyositis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.