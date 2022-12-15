Overview of Dr. Maryann Shea, MD

Dr. Maryann Shea, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Shea works at Wellesley Primary Care Medicine PC in Wellesley Hills, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.