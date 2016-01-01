Overview of Dr. Maryanne Dokler, MD

Dr. Maryanne Dokler, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Dokler works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.