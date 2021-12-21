Overview

Dr. Mary Butcher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Butcher works at MDVIP - Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.