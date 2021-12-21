See All Family Doctors in Columbus, OH
Dr. Mary Butcher, MD

Family Medicine
3.3 (49)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Dr. Mary Butcher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Butcher works at MDVIP - Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Columbus, Ohio
    1510 GEMINI PL, Columbus, OH 43240 (614) 943-4388

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diarrhea
Nausea
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Abdominal Pain
Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hives
Home Sleep Study
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Jock Itch
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Potassium Deficiency
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 21, 2021
    Dr. Butcher is the best! She has always been available to answer my questions, take care of me and give me great advice!
    Cynthia G — Dec 21, 2021
    About Dr. Mary Butcher, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1366540379
    Education & Certifications

    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    • Marshall University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dublin Methodist Hospital
    • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Butcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Butcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Butcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Butcher works at MDVIP - Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Butcher’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Butcher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butcher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

