Dr. Marybeth Hughes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California|University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Hughes works at South Bascom Pediatrics in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.