Dr. Marybeth Parisi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marybeth Parisi, MD is a Dermatologist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Parisi works at
Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery Associates Llp28 RYKOWSKI LN, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 692-3376
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been her patient for over 10 years. In that time she has always been thorough with my examinations, treating my skin problems when necessary. Dr. Parisi takes the time to discuss my health and is always pleasant to talk to.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- New York University
Dr. Parisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Parisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Parisi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Impetigo and Ringworm.
