Dr. Maryellen Brucato, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (62)
Map Pin Small Clifton, NJ
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maryellen Brucato, DPM

Dr. Maryellen Brucato, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Brucato works at Brucato Foot And Ankle Surgery in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brucato's Office Locations

    Brucato Foot and Ankle Surgery
    1011 Clifton Ave Ste 1G, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 955-0260
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 20, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Brucato for a number of years and she has helped correct the issues with my feet. She is attentive and very caring. The orthotics she recommended were the best solution to keep my feet feeling great!
    Karen R. — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Maryellen Brucato, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407148877
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Morristown Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Joseph's University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maryellen Brucato, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brucato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brucato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brucato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brucato works at Brucato Foot And Ankle Surgery in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Brucato’s profile.

    Dr. Brucato has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brucato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Brucato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brucato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brucato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brucato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

