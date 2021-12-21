See All Psychiatrists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Maryellen Dodd, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maryellen Dodd, MD

Dr. Maryellen Dodd, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.

Dr. Dodd works at Psychiatric Associates Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dodd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Associates Inc
    6406 N Santa Fe Ave Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 840-3793
  2. 2
    801 N Air Depot Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 736-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
  • SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 21, 2021
    Highly Recommend. I have been seeing her for a year and a half and she has always gone above and beyond to help me. She is caring, intuitive, and intelligent. She offers great insight to any problems I am having. She always builds me up and shows me the brighter side of things and a great listener. She is a rock in my world and I am so happy I found her.
    TT — Dec 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Maryellen Dodd, MD
    About Dr. Maryellen Dodd, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831176916
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med Mayo Clin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Medical Education

    Dr. Dodd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dodd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dodd works at Psychiatric Associates Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Dodd’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

