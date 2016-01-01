Dr. Meier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryjo Meier, MD
Overview of Dr. Maryjo Meier, MD
Dr. Maryjo Meier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Meier's Office Locations
Community Pediatrics Physicians611 E Douglas Rd Ste 401, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-6242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maryjo Meier, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meier accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.