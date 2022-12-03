Overview of Dr. Marykay Lehman, MD

Dr. Marykay Lehman, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Lehman works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cystic Fibrosis, Bronchiectasis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.