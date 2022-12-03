Dr. Marykay Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marykay Lehman, MD
Dr. Marykay Lehman, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8244
- Munson Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Dr mary is great. It is pure job to have her on my team, I have 100 % trust in her. She is a beacon of light in my life.
About Dr. Marykay Lehman, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Oregon Health &amp; Sciences University (GME)
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital (GME)
- Michigan State University (CHM)
