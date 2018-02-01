Dr. Marylin White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marylin White, MD
Overview of Dr. Marylin White, MD
Dr. Marylin White, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. White's Office Locations
North Texas Ophthalmology Assoc.1704 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 723-1274
Texoma Outpatient Surgery Cent1712 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 723-2499
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderfully clean facility and very professional staff. Dr. White is Top Knotch!! We highly recommend her and her staff! The Wherry's
About Dr. Marylin White, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1477514875
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Drusen, Dry Eyes and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.