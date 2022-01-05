Dr. Marynoel George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marynoel George, MD
Dr. Marynoel George, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
George Dermatology8888 Ladue Rd Ste 120, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 344-0004
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I love Dr. George! She is very thorough, personable and knowledgeable. She answered all my questions - some before I asked! She also treated my grandson for a condition and we were very pleased with her treatment. I will highly recommend her
About Dr. Marynoel George, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1700998077
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- Davidson College
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Ringworm, Scabies and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Dr. George accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.