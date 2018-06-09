Dr. Maryum Merchant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryum Merchant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maryum Merchant, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Merchant works at
Locations
UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care100 Moody Ct Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m thankful I found Dr. Merchant. She took my issues seriously and I was able to get a correct diagnosis for proper treatment. She answers all my questions and takes enough time with me. She is kind and has empathy. I will recommend her to anyone and everyone who needs to see a pulmonologist. She is extremely caring and professional.
About Dr. Maryum Merchant, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1902024532
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai
- UCSF Fresno Prog Univ Med Ctr
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Merchant accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Merchant speaks Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merchant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merchant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.