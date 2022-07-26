Overview of Dr. Marza Penny, MD

Dr. Marza Penny, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Penny works at Penny Pediatrics Inc. P.A. in Sebastian, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.