Overview of Dr. Marzban Hayyeri, MD

Dr. Marzban Hayyeri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Hayyeri works at Central Arizona Urologists, Ltd in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.