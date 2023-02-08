See All Rheumatologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Marzena Bieniek, MD

Rheumatology
4.8 (135)
Map Pin Small Allentown, PA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marzena Bieniek, MD

Dr. Marzena Bieniek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.

Dr. Bieniek works at OAA Orthopaedic Specialists in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Lehighton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bieniek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OAA Orthopaedic Specialists
    250 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 973-6200
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    OAA Orthopaedic Specialists
    2045 Westgate Dr Ste 101, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 868-6353
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    OAA Orthopaedic Specialists - Lehighton Office
    1241 Blakeslee Boulevard Dr E, Lehighton, PA 18235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 386-9910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 135 ratings
    Patient Ratings (135)
    5 Star
    (128)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Marzena Bieniek, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891791489
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Lukes/Roosevelt MC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marzena Bieniek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bieniek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bieniek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bieniek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bieniek has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bieniek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    135 patients have reviewed Dr. Bieniek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bieniek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bieniek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bieniek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

