Overview of Dr. Marzena Bieniek, MD

Dr. Marzena Bieniek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Bieniek works at OAA Orthopaedic Specialists in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Lehighton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.