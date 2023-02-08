Dr. Marzena Bieniek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bieniek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marzena Bieniek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Bieniek's Office Locations
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists250 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 973-6200Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists2045 Westgate Dr Ste 101, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 868-6353Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists - Lehighton Office1241 Blakeslee Boulevard Dr E, Lehighton, PA 18235 Directions (570) 386-9910
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I received a Prolia shot and the reports on y Dexa Scan. Dr. Bieniek was very informative concerning the results.
About Dr. Marzena Bieniek, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes/Roosevelt MC
- St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
- St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
