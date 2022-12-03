See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Marzia Leacche, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.9 (9)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marzia Leacche, MD

Dr. Marzia Leacche, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rome - Italy (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Leacche works at SHMG Cardiothoracic Surgery - Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leacche's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Rapids Office
    100 Michigan St NE Ste 8830, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-7258

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Transplant Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Marzia Leacche, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154478980
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center (GME)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital - Boston (GME)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Rome - Italy (SOM)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marzia Leacche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leacche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leacche has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leacche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leacche works at SHMG Cardiothoracic Surgery - Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Leacche’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leacche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leacche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leacche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leacche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.