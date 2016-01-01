See All Gastroenterologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Masaharu Osato, MD

Gastroenterology
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Masaharu Osato, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine|Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Osato works at Osato Medical Clinic Inc in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Osato Medical Clinic Inc.
    3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 320, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 483-7880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Gastritis
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Masaharu Osato, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265470280
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor/UCLA Med Ctr|Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kettering Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda School Of Medicine|Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masaharu Osato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osato accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Osato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osato works at Osato Medical Clinic Inc in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Osato’s profile.

    Dr. Osato has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Osato has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

