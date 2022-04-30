Dr. Masahide Kanayama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanayama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masahide Kanayama, MD
Dr. Masahide Kanayama, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
New York Endometriosis Center150 E 55th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 421-1016
- Greenwich Hospital
Dr. Masahide Kanayama is truly a gift from god. He saved my life, saved me from all the pain I had for years that other doctors couldn’t help me with. Because of him I now have the family I dreamed of.
- English, Japanese and Slavic
- National Cancer Center
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Med Coll of WI
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kanayama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanayama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanayama speaks Japanese and Slavic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanayama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanayama.
