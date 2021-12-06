Dr. Masaki Oishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masaki Oishi, MD
Overview of Dr. Masaki Oishi, MD
Dr. Masaki Oishi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Dr. Oishi works at
Dr. Oishi's Office Locations
Dr. Masaki Oishi, MD12121 Richmond Ave Ste 324, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 870-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Approx 11 years ago, Dr. Oishi was my surgeon in Waco… he went through my Throat and replaced vertebrae at the back of my neck. Super complicated surgery, dangerous, scary… I had a great recovery. It was PAINFUL, but that was to be expected. I received a call atleast 2 days after I returned home to “check on me”. Dr. Oishi did a great job!
About Dr. Masaki Oishi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1962497222
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oishi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oishi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oishi works at
Dr. Oishi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oishi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oishi speaks Japanese.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Oishi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oishi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.