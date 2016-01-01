Overview of Dr. Masato Nagao, MD

Dr. Masato Nagao, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from SAPPORO MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.



Dr. Nagao works at Orthopedic & Spine Institute-Regional Medical Center in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.