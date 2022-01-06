Dr. Masayoshi Takashima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takashima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masayoshi Takashima, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Masayoshi Takashima, MD
Dr. Masayoshi Takashima, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Takashima works at
Dr. Takashima's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Office6550 Fannin St Ste 1723, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
BCM - Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery7200 Cambridge St Fl 9, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Takashima?
Dr. Takashima is an extremely lovable and well humored doctor. His strength as a doctor and knowledge in his field is most astounding. I would definitely recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Masayoshi Takashima, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1407895477
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Sinus Surgery and Skull Base Surgery
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rice University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takashima has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takashima accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takashima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takashima works at
Dr. Takashima speaks Japanese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Takashima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takashima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takashima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takashima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.