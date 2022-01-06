See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Masayoshi Takashima, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.6 (30)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Masayoshi Takashima, MD

Dr. Masayoshi Takashima, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Takashima works at Houston Methodist - ENT Specialists in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Takashima's Office Locations

    Houston Office
    6550 Fannin St Ste 1723, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-1368
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    BCM - Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    7200 Cambridge St Fl 9, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Masayoshi Takashima, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Japanese
    • 1407895477
    Education & Certifications

    • Advanced Sinus Surgery and Skull Base Surgery
    • Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    • Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Rice University
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masayoshi Takashima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takashima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Takashima has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Takashima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Takashima works at Houston Methodist - ENT Specialists in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Takashima’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Takashima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takashima.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takashima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takashima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

