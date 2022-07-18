Dr. Masayuki Inouye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inouye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masayuki Inouye, MD
Overview of Dr. Masayuki Inouye, MD
Dr. Masayuki Inouye, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Inouye works at
Dr. Inouye's Office Locations
-
1
Brian E Benson MD20 Prospect Ave Ste 613, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 996-2750
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Inouye?
Dr. Inouye has been such a pleasure. I went through two different surgeries with him, and I felt very informed and comfortable both times. His attention is fully provided to his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Masayuki Inouye, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861480295
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Stanford Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inouye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inouye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inouye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inouye works at
Dr. Inouye has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Earwax Buildup and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inouye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Inouye speaks Spanish.
190 patients have reviewed Dr. Inouye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inouye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inouye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inouye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.