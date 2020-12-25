Dr. Maseer Bade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maseer Bade, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maseer Bade, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Manassas8140 Ashton Ave Ste 125, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (571) 472-4600
Cardiac, Vascular and Thoracic Surgery Associates PC - Falls2921 Telestar Ct Ste 140, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 280-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I had the bad fortune to need an amputation of a foot and lower leg. I had the great good fortune to meet Doctor Bade and have him for my surgeon. I am spending the Christmas holidays with my family because of him and I will be eternally grateful for his skill, his kindness and good humor, and just for the opportunity to know this really decent man. He will be with me in spirit wherever I go.
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Persian
- 1912976812
- University Of Maryland, Vascular Surgery
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Indiana University Medical Center, General Surgery
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Wabash College
