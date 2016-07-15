Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mashiur Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mashiur Khan, MD
Dr. Mashiur Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Childplace Inc.2420 E 10TH ST, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-8248
The Brook At Dupont1405 Browns Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 896-0495
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan is the best doctor I could have hoped for to help my child. We have been with him for over two years and he has helped us understand the nature of her illness and how best to not just cope with it, but have a satisfying and full life. He always takes time to reflect on many facets of overall health and well-being, not just focusing on medication, although he has done miracles in finding the right balance of medication that has made it possible for my child to survive.
About Dr. Mashiur Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1396941175
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), ADHD and-or ADD and Family Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.