Dr. Farooqui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masih Farooqui, MD
Overview of Dr. Masih Farooqui, MD
Dr. Masih Farooqui, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Holyoke Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Farooqui's Office Locations
Weldon Rehabilitation Center271 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 748-7370Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farooqui?
He is the best. Very thorough. Listens well. Def knows whats best for whatever your diagnosis may be. Wears the nicest colongne ever! Hes a great man! I trust him totally!
About Dr. Masih Farooqui, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1245200070
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farooqui has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farooqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooqui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooqui.
