Dr. Maskeen Sabharwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Maskeen Sabharwal, MD
Dr. Maskeen Sabharwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / R.N.T. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sabharwal's Office Locations
East Bay Eyecare Professionals Inc.1860 Mowry Ave Ste 101, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 793-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The wait was short, registration was easy, the visit was short, courteous, and thorough. I like her.
About Dr. Maskeen Sabharwal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Persian
- 1003925751
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / R.N.T. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabharwal has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabharwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabharwal speaks Hindi and Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabharwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabharwal.
