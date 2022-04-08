Dr. Mason Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mason Adams, MD
Dr. Mason Adams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Usa Digestive Diseases Center75 S University Blvd Ste 6000-B, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 660-5555
Usa Health Children's & Women's Hospital1700 Center St, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 434-3482
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Professional, calls back with test results personally. Explains procedures and tests. If you need gastroenterologist, I would recommend him highly. Very helpful office staff. You don’t feel like just a number.
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
