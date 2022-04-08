Overview

Dr. Mason Adams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Adams works at Digestive Health Center in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.