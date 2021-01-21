Dr. Mason Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mason Andrews, MD
Overview of Dr. Mason Andrews, MD
Dr. Mason Andrews, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews' Office Locations
- 1 102 S Van Buren St, Enid, OK 73703 Directions (580) 242-7030
-
2
St Lukes Hospital of Kansas City4401 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-2700
-
3
Central Maine Medical Center300 Main St, Lewiston, ME 04240 Directions (207) 795-2930
-
4
Northern Light Neurosurgery417 State St Ste 221, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-9949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andrews was the right doctor for me and did disk replacement in my neck. He was very thorough, took the time to explain things to me, and made sure I understood all the options. Wish I still lived near where he was working!!! He tells you the real deal!
About Dr. Mason Andrews, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1255473054
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
