Overview of Dr. Mason Bias, MD

Dr. Mason Bias, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Bias works at Visionary Eye Care & Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.