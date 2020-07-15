Dr. Mason Bias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mason Bias, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Visionary Eyecare & Surgery12855 N 40 Dr Ste 260, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 983-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Did my cataract surgery. Lenses put in for near and far vision. Excellent results! Very professional with great service at office and surgi-center.
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1912982794
- Usaf Wilford Hall Med Center
- Baptist Memorial Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- The College of William and Mary
Dr. Bias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bias has seen patients for Astigmatism and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bias.
