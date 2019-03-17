Dr. Qazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masood Qazi, MD
Overview
Dr. Masood Qazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Qazi works at
Locations
Advocate Heart Institute10837 S Cicero Ave Ste 200, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 636-7575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Advocate Medical Group - South Holland100 W 162nd St, South Holland, IL 60473 Directions (708) 730-2200
Advocate Medical Group - Palos7620 W 111th St, Palos Hills, IL 60465 Directions (708) 425-9000
Preferred Home Health Services2301 E 93RD ST, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (773) 731-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Qazi is my new cardio doctor. He is patient, listens and gives excellent care. I trust him to care for my heart issues. He also has an office in Oak Lawn IL where I see him.
About Dr. Masood Qazi, MD
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1376537357
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Qazi works at
Dr. Qazi has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more.
Dr. Qazi speaks Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Qazi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.